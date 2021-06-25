"The Mysterious Benedict Society" is a comedy show based on the eponymous novel for teenagers. The series is produced by the online platform Disney+. The plot focuses on a group of children who decide to respond to a rather unusual advertisement in the newspaper. They all undergo a challenging test with ambiguous results. In the end, it turns out that only four kids, Kate, Constance, Reynie, and Sticky, have managed to pass the examination. It is revealed that the mysterious Mr. Benedict has chosen them as his assistants to fulfill an important mission.

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