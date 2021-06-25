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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mysterious Benedict Society (2021 - …)

The Mysterious Benedict Society 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" is a comedy show based on the eponymous novel for teenagers. The series is produced by the online platform Disney+. The plot focuses on a group of children who decide to respond to a rather unusual advertisement in the newspaper. They all undergo a challenging test with ambiguous results. In the end, it turns out that only four kids, Kate, Constance, Reynie, and Sticky, have managed to pass the examination. It is revealed that the mysterious Mr. Benedict has chosen them as his assistants to fulfill an important mission.
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Trailer
The Mysterious Benedict Society  Trailer
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Tony Hale
Tony Hale Mr. Benedict
Kristen Schaal
Kristen Schaal Number Two
MaameYaa Boafo
MaameYaa Boafo Rhonda Kazembe
Ryan Hurst
Ryan Hurst Milligan
Gia Sandhu Ms. Perumal
Mystic Inscho
Mystic Inscho Reynie Muldoon
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Family genre  In the Mystery genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
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