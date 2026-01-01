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Filmography
Murray Furrow
Murray Furrow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Murray Furrow
Murray Furrow
Murray Furrow
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
12 Monkeys
(2015)
7.4
Doc
(2025)
4.9
Cell 213
(2011)
Filmography
7.4
Doc
Drama
2025, USA
7.6
12 Monkeys
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
4.9
Cell 213
Cell 213
Horror
2011, Canada
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