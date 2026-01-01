Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Meral Çetinkaya
Meral Çetinkaya Meral Çetinkaya
Kinoafisha Persons Meral Çetinkaya

Meral Çetinkaya

Meral Çetinkaya

Date of Birth
5 March 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Cem Karaca and his tears 7.5
Cem Karaca and his tears (2024)
As Time Goes By 7.1
As Time Goes By (2010)
Demir Kadin Neslican 7.1
Demir Kadin Neslican (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Başka Bir Gün 5
Başka Bir Gün
Crime, Drama 2025, Turkey
Tur Rehberi 5.8
Tur Rehberi Tur Rehberi
Comedy 2025, Turkey
Cem Karaca and his tears 7.5
Cem Karaca and his tears Cem Karaca'nin Gözyaslari
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, Turkey
My friend the stork 6.6
My friend the stork Yaren Leylek
Adventure, Family 2024, Turkey
Demir Kadin Neslican 7.1
Demir Kadin Neslican Demir Kadin Neslican
Drama 2023, Turkey
Darmaduman 6.4
Darmaduman
Drama, Romantic 2022, Turkey
The Gift 6.6
The Gift
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2019, Turkey
Bir Mucize Olsun 4.8
Bir Mucize Olsun
Drama, Romantic 2018, Turkey
As Time Goes By 7.1
As Time Goes By
Drama 2010, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more