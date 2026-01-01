Menu
Meral Çetinkaya
Date of Birth
5 March 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
Cem Karaca and his tears
(2024)
7.1
As Time Goes By
(2010)
7.1
Demir Kadin Neslican
(2023)
Filmography
5
Actress
9
5
Başka Bir Gün
Crime, Drama
2025, Turkey
5.8
Tur Rehberi
Tur Rehberi
Comedy
2025, Turkey
7.5
Cem Karaca and his tears
Cem Karaca'nin Gözyaslari
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, Turkey
6.6
My friend the stork
Yaren Leylek
Adventure, Family
2024, Turkey
7.1
Demir Kadin Neslican
Demir Kadin Neslican
Drama
2023, Turkey
6.4
Darmaduman
Drama, Romantic
2022, Turkey
6.6
The Gift
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2019, Turkey
4.8
Bir Mucize Olsun
Drama, Romantic
2018, Turkey
7.1
As Time Goes By
Drama
2010, Turkey
