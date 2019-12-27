"Atiye" is a mystical Turkish series produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around a young artist named Atiye. She lives in Istanbul and has a wonderful relationship with her boyfriend Ozan, leading a completely happy life. Unfortunately, the idyll of the main character is disrupted when archaeologist Erkan discovers a mysterious artifact during excavations, somehow connected to Atiye. She has no choice but to start searching for answers to her numerous questions. As the events unfold, Atiye learns more and more about the supernatural world that has surrounded her since birth.

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