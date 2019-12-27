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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Gift

The Gift (2019 - …)

Atiye 18+
Production year 2019
Country Turkey
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 18 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Atiye" is a mystical Turkish series produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around a young artist named Atiye. She lives in Istanbul and has a wonderful relationship with her boyfriend Ozan, leading a completely happy life. Unfortunately, the idyll of the main character is disrupted when archaeologist Erkan discovers a mysterious artifact during excavations, somehow connected to Atiye. She has no choice but to start searching for answers to her numerous questions. As the events unfold, Atiye learns more and more about the supernatural world that has surrounded her since birth.
The Gift - Trailer season 3
The Gift  Trailer season 3
Cast
Cast
Beren Saat
Beren Saat
Mehmet Günsür
Mehmet Günsür
Melisa Senolsun
Melisa Senolsun
Metin Akdülger
Metin Akdülger
Hazal Türesan
Hazal Türesan
Meral Çetinkaya
Meral Çetinkaya
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Thriller genre  In the Mystery genre  In series of Turkey  In series of 2019 
Seasons
The Gift - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
The Gift - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 8 episodes
 
The Gift - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 8 episodes
 
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