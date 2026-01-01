Menu
Mehmet Günsür
Date of Birth
8 May 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Ataturk 8.9
Ataturk (2023)
Fi 7.7
Fi (2017)
Whisper If I Forget 7.5
Whisper If I Forget (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kıskanmak 7.2
Kıskanmak
Drama, Family, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Gelin Takimi 2 6
Gelin Takimi 2 Gelin Takimi 2
Comedy 2025, Turkey
Annem Ankara 5.5
Annem Ankara
Drama 2024, Turkey
Atatürk 2
Atatürk 2 Ататюрк 2
Biography 2024, Turkey
Ashes 4.6
Ashes Kül
Drama, Romantic 2024, Turkey
Gelin Takimi 3.3
Gelin Takimi Gelin Takimi
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Turkey
Arayış 4.3
Arayış
Drama 2023, Turkey
Ataturk 8.9
Ataturk Ataturk
Drama 2023, Turkey
Figli 5.6
Figli Figli
Comedy, Family 2020, Italy
The Gift 6.6
The Gift
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2019, Turkey
Fi 7.7
Fi
Drama, Romantic 2017, Turkey
Istanbul Kirmizisi 6.3
Istanbul Kirmizisi Istanbul Kirmizisi
Drama 2017, Italy / Turkey
Whisper If I Forget 7.5
Whisper If I Forget Unutursam Fisilda
Drama, Music, Romantic 2014, Turkey
Weddings and Other Disasters 5.7
Weddings and Other Disasters Matrimoni e altri disastri
Comedy 2010, Italy
Fall Down Dead 3.8
Fall Down Dead Fall Down Dead
Horror, Thriller 2007, USA
Hamam: el bagno turco 6.8
Hamam: el bagno turco Hamam: el bagno turco
Drama 1997, Italy / Turkey / Spain
