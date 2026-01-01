Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mehmet Günsür
Mehmet Günsür
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mehmet Günsür
Mehmet Günsür
Mehmet Günsür
Date of Birth
8 May 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.9
Ataturk
(2023)
7.7
Fi
(2017)
7.5
Whisper If I Forget
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Family
Horror
Music
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2020
2019
2017
2014
2010
2007
1997
All
16
Films
11
TV Shows
5
Actor
16
7.2
Kıskanmak
Drama, Family, Romantic
2025, Turkey
6
Gelin Takimi 2
Gelin Takimi 2
Comedy
2025, Turkey
5.5
Annem Ankara
Drama
2024, Turkey
Atatürk 2
Ататюрк 2
Biography
2024, Turkey
4.6
Ashes
Kül
Drama, Romantic
2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
3.3
Gelin Takimi
Gelin Takimi
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Turkey
4.3
Arayış
Drama
2023, Turkey
8.9
Ataturk
Ataturk
Drama
2023, Turkey
5.6
Figli
Figli
Comedy, Family
2020, Italy
Watch trailer
6.6
The Gift
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2019, Turkey
7.7
Fi
Drama, Romantic
2017, Turkey
6.3
Istanbul Kirmizisi
Istanbul Kirmizisi
Drama
2017, Italy / Turkey
7.5
Whisper If I Forget
Unutursam Fisilda
Drama, Music, Romantic
2014, Turkey
5.7
Weddings and Other Disasters
Matrimoni e altri disastri
Comedy
2010, Italy
3.8
Fall Down Dead
Fall Down Dead
Horror, Thriller
2007, USA
6.8
Hamam: el bagno turco
Hamam: el bagno turco
Drama
1997, Italy / Turkey / Spain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree