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About
Filmography
Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano
Date of Birth
4 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Trese
(2021)
6.2
Lisa Frankenstein
(2024)
0.0
Forgotten Island
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2024
2021
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
Forgotten Island
Forgotten Island
Action, Adventure, Animation
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Lisa Frankenstein
Lisa Frankenstein
Comedy, Horror, Romantic
2024, USA
6.8
Trese
Anime, Horror,
2021, Philippines/Singapore
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