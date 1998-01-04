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Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano Liza Soberano
Kinoafisha Persons Liza Soberano

Liza Soberano

Liza Soberano

Date of Birth
4 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Trese 6.8
Trese (2021)
Lisa Frankenstein 6.2
Lisa Frankenstein (2024)
Forgotten Island 0.0
Forgotten Island (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Forgotten Island
Forgotten Island Forgotten Island
Action, Adventure, Animation 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Lisa Frankenstein 6.2
Lisa Frankenstein Lisa Frankenstein
Comedy, Horror, Romantic 2024, USA
Trese 6.8
Trese
Anime, Horror, 2021, Philippines/Singapore
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