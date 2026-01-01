Menu
Melina Kanakaredes
Melina Kanakaredes

Date of Birth
23 April 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

The Resident 7.7
The Resident (2018)
Rounders 7.6
Rounders (1998)
Dangerous Beauty 7.3
Dangerous Beauty (1998)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Blood of Zeus 7.3
Blood of Zeus
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Animation 2020, USA
The Resident 7.7
The Resident
Drama, Thriller 2018, USA
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters 6.6
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
Adventure, Family, Action, Fantasy, Drama 2013, USA
Snitch 6.8
Snitch
Action, Drama, Thriller 2013, USA
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief 6.7
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2009, Canada / USA
CSI: NY 6.8
CSI: NY
Drama, Action, Crime 2004, USA
15 Minutes 7.2
15 Minutes
Crime, Action, Drama, Thriller 2001, USA / Germany
Rounders 7.6
Rounders
Drama 1998, USA
Dangerous Beauty 7.3
Dangerous Beauty
Drama, Romantic, Biography 1998, USA
The Long Kiss Goodnight 6.8
The Long Kiss Goodnight
Action, Crime, Drama 1996, USA
