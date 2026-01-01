Melina Kanakaredes

Menu
Date of Birth
23 April 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.7
The Resident
(2018)
7.6
Rounders
(1998)
7.3
Dangerous Beauty
(1998)
Filmography
7.3
Blood of Zeus
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Animation
2020, USA
7.7
The Resident
Drama, Thriller
2018, USA
6.6
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters
Adventure, Family, Action, Fantasy, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Snitch
Snitch
Action, Drama, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Fantasy, Fairy Tale
2009, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6.8
CSI: NY
Drama, Action, Crime
2004, USA
7.2
15 Minutes
15 Minutes
Crime, Action, Drama, Thriller
2001, USA / Germany
7.6
Rounders
Rounders
Drama
1998, USA
7.3
Dangerous Beauty
Dangerous Beauty
Drama, Romantic, Biography
1998, USA
6.8
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Long Kiss Goodnight
Action, Crime, Drama
1996, USA
