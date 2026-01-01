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About
Filmography
Nora Arnezeder
Nora Arnezeder
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nora Arnezeder
Nora Arnezeder
Nora Arnezeder
Date of Birth
8 May 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.5
The Offer
(2022)
8.0
Mozart in the Jungle
(2014)
7.0
Safe House
(2012)
Filmography
6.1
Hell in Paradise
Hell in Paradise
Action, Thriller
2025, France
5.3
American Star
American Star
Thriller
2024, Spain / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Niki
Niki
Biography
2024, France
Watch trailer
4.1
Tin Soldier
Tin Soldier
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Leopard Skin
Comedy, Crime
2022, Dominican Republic/USA
8.5
The Offer
Drama, Biography,
2022, USA
6.5
Army of the Dead
Army of the Dead
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Faraway Eyes
Faraway Eyes
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2021, USA
Watch trailer
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