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Nora Arnezeder
Nora Arnezeder Nora Arnezeder
Kinoafisha Persons Nora Arnezeder

Nora Arnezeder

Nora Arnezeder

Date of Birth
8 May 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Offer 8.5
The Offer (2022)
Mozart in the Jungle 8.0
Mozart in the Jungle (2014)
Safe House 7.0
Safe House (2012)

Filmography

Hell in Paradise 6.1
Hell in Paradise Hell in Paradise
Action, Thriller 2025, France
American Star 5.3
American Star American Star
Thriller 2024, Spain / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Niki 5.7
Niki Niki
Biography 2024, France
Watch trailer
Tin Soldier 4.1
Tin Soldier Tin Soldier
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Leopard Skin 6.2
Leopard Skin
Comedy, Crime 2022, Dominican Republic/USA
The Offer 8.5
The Offer
Drama, Biography, 2022, USA
Army of the Dead 6.5
Army of the Dead Army of the Dead
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Faraway Eyes 6.9
Faraway Eyes Faraway Eyes
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2021, USA
Watch trailer
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