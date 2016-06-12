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Mihaly «Michu» Meszaros
Mihaly «Michu» Meszaros Mihaly «Michu» Meszaros
Kinoafisha Persons Mihaly «Michu» Meszaros

Mihaly «Michu» Meszaros

Mihaly «Michu» Meszaros

Date of Birth
20 September 1939
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
12 June 2016
Actor type
Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

ALF 7.2
ALF (1986)

Filmography

ALF 7.2
ALF
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi 1986, USA
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