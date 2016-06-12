Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mihaly «Michu» Meszaros
Mihaly «Michu» Meszaros
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mihaly «Michu» Meszaros
Mihaly «Michu» Meszaros
Mihaly «Michu» Meszaros
Date of Birth
20 September 1939
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
12 June 2016
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.2
ALF
(1986)
Filmography
7.2
ALF
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi
1986, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree