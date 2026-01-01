Menu
Aasiya Shah
Aasiya Shah
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.7
Bloods
(2021)
6.1
The Beast Must Die
(2021)
0.0
We Might Regret This
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2024
2021
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
3
We Might Regret This
Drama, Comedy
2024, Great Britain/USA
6.7
Bloods
Comedy
2021, Great Britain
6.1
The Beast Must Die
Crime
2021, Great Britain
