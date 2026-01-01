Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aasiya Shah Aasiya Shah
Kinoafisha Persons Aasiya Shah

Aasiya Shah

Aasiya Shah

Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Bloods 6.7
Bloods (2021)
The Beast Must Die 6.1
The Beast Must Die (2021)
We Might Regret This 0.0
We Might Regret This (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
We Might Regret This
We Might Regret This
Drama, Comedy 2024, Great Britain/USA
Bloods 6.7
Bloods
Comedy 2021, Great Britain
The Beast Must Die 6.1
The Beast Must Die
Crime 2021, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more