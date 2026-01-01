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About
Filmography
Elijah M. Cooper
Elijah M. Cooper
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elijah M. Cooper
Elijah M. Cooper
Elijah M. Cooper
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.9
Chicago P.D.
(2014)
7.4
All American
(2018)
6.5
Goosebumps
(2023)
Filmography
6.5
Goosebumps
Fantasy, Horror, Detective
2023, USA
4.1
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
Comedy
2021, USA
5.4
Line of Duty
Line of Duty
Action, Crime, Thriller
2019, Great Britain
7.4
All American
Drama, Sport
2018, USA
7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
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