Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Niccolò Ammaniti
Niccolò Ammaniti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niccolò Ammaniti
Niccolò Ammaniti
Niccolò Ammaniti
Date of Birth
25 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor
Popular Films
7.4
I'm Not Scared
(2003)
7.3
Il miracolo
(2018)
7.1
La nostra magnifica ossessione - Bernardo Bertolucci e la sua generazione
(2025)
Filmography
7.1
La nostra magnifica ossessione - Bernardo Bertolucci e la sua generazione
La nostra magnifica ossessione - Bernardo Bertolucci e la sua generazione
Biography, Documentary, History
2025,
6.8
Anna
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, USA/France/Italy
7.3
Il miracolo
Drama, Detective
2018, Italy
6.2
Me and You
Me and You / Io e te
Drama
2012, Italy
Watch trailer
7.4
I'm Not Scared
Io non ho paura
Crime, Drama, Detective
2003, Italy / Spain / Great Britain
5.3
L'ultimo Capodanno
Ultimo capodanno, L'
Drama
1998, Italy
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree