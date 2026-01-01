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Niccolò Ammaniti
Niccolò Ammaniti Niccolò Ammaniti
Kinoafisha Persons Niccolò Ammaniti

Niccolò Ammaniti

Niccolò Ammaniti

Date of Birth
25 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor

Popular Films

I'm Not Scared 7.4
I'm Not Scared (2003)
Il miracolo 7.3
Il miracolo (2018)
La nostra magnifica ossessione - Bernardo Bertolucci e la sua generazione 7.1
La nostra magnifica ossessione - Bernardo Bertolucci e la sua generazione (2025)

Filmography

La nostra magnifica ossessione - Bernardo Bertolucci e la sua generazione 7.1
La nostra magnifica ossessione - Bernardo Bertolucci e la sua generazione La nostra magnifica ossessione - Bernardo Bertolucci e la sua generazione
Biography, Documentary, History 2025,
Anna 6.8
Anna
Drama, Sci-Fi 2021, USA/France/Italy
Il miracolo 7.3
Il miracolo
Drama, Detective 2018, Italy
Me and You 6.2
Me and You Me and You / Io e te
Drama 2012, Italy
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I'm Not Scared 7.4
I'm Not Scared Io non ho paura
Crime, Drama, Detective 2003, Italy / Spain / Great Britain
L'ultimo Capodanno 5.3
L'ultimo Capodanno Ultimo capodanno, L'
Drama 1998, Italy
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