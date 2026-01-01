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Showtimes & Tickets
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TV Shows
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Filmography
Meg Fraser
Meg Fraser
Kinoafisha
Persons
Meg Fraser
Meg Fraser
Meg Fraser
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.6
Bloody Hell
(2021)
6.4
Take My Hand
(2024)
0.0
Angel and the Badman
(2026)
Filmography
Wolf Creek: Legacy
Wolf Creek: Legacy
Action, Horror, Thriller
2027, Australia
Angel and the Badman
Angel and the Badman
Western
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Take My Hand
Take My Hand
Drama, Romantic
2024, Australia
6.6
Bloody Hell
Bloody Hell
Action, Horror, Mystery
2021, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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