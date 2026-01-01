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Wolf Creek: Legacy
Wolf Creek: Legacy
, 2027
Wolf Creek: Legacy
Australia / Action, Horror, Thriller
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Synopsis
A family of American tourists wander innocently into Taylor's hunting grounds. When the parents sacrifice themselves to save their children, the kids find themselves alone, lost and hunted in the vast Australian wilderness.
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Cast
John Jarratt
Ditch Davey
Laura Gordon
Stacy Clausen
Charli Penton
Anni Finsterer
Director
Sean Lahiff
Writer
Greg McLean
,
Duncan Samarasinghe
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2027
Production
Emu Creek Pictures, Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology
Also known as
Wolf Creek: Legacy, Vučji potok 3, Wolf Creek 3: O Legado, Волчья яма 3
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