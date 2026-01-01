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Poster of Wolf Creek: Legacy
Kinoafisha Films Wolf Creek: Legacy

Wolf Creek: Legacy

, 2027
Wolf Creek: Legacy
Australia / Action, Horror, Thriller
Poster of Wolf Creek: Legacy

Synopsis

A family of American tourists wander innocently into Taylor's hunting grounds. When the parents sacrifice themselves to save their children, the kids find themselves alone, lost and hunted in the vast Australian wilderness.

Cast

John Jarratt
John Jarratt
Ditch Davey
Laura Gordon
Stacy Clausen
Charli Penton
Anni Finsterer
Director Sean Lahiff
Writer Greg McLean, Duncan Samarasinghe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2027
Production Emu Creek Pictures, Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology
Also known as
Wolf Creek: Legacy, Vučji potok 3, Wolf Creek 3: O Legado, Волчья яма 3

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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