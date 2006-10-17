Menu
Maxwell Simkins
Maxwell Simkins
Maxwell Simkins
Maxwell Simkins
Maxwell Simkins
Date of Birth
17 October 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
(2021)
6.4
Love the Coopers
(2015)
6.2
Shifting Gears
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2025
2022
2021
2020
2019
2015
2014
All
7
Films
5
TV Shows
2
Actor
7
6.2
Shifting Gears
Comedy
2025, USA
6
Home Team
Home Team
Comedy, Sport
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2021, USA
5.6
The Sleepover
The Sleepover
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2020, USA
4.5
Kim Possible
Kim Possible
Comedy, Adventure
2019, USA
6.4
Love the Coopers
Love the Coopers
Family, Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
And So It Goes
And So It Goes
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
