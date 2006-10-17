Menu
Maxwell Simkins
Date of Birth
17 October 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers 7.1
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2021)
Love the Coopers 6.4
Love the Coopers (2015)
Shifting Gears 6.2
Shifting Gears (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shifting Gears 6.2
Shifting Gears
Comedy 2025, USA
Home Team 6
Home Team Home Team
Comedy, Sport 2022, USA
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers 7.1
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Drama, Comedy, Sport 2021, USA
The Sleepover 5.6
The Sleepover The Sleepover
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
Kim Possible 4.5
Kim Possible Kim Possible
Comedy, Adventure 2019, USA
Love the Coopers 6.4
Love the Coopers Love the Coopers
Family, Comedy 2015, USA
And So It Goes 5.5
And So It Goes And So It Goes
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2014, USA
