The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers poster
IMDb Rating: 7.2
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2021 - …)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" is a youth series filmed in the genre of sports drama. The show was produced by the new streaming platform Disney. "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" is a sequel to the popular franchise of the same name from the 90s. The story revolves around a teenager named Evan. The main character suffers a defeat during a crucial match, which leads to him being kicked out of the iconic hockey team. In retaliation, Evan's mom, Alex, decides to create her own team consisting of misfits. These kids will go up against the "Mighty Ducks" on the field. Evan is confident that his new friends can prove that they too can be great athletes.
Могучие утята: Новые правила - trailer первого сезона
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers  trailer первого сезона
Cast Characters
Lauren Graham
Lauren Graham Alex Morrow
Emilio Estevez
Emilio Estevez Gordon Bombay
Brady Noon Evan Morrow
De'Jon Watts
De'Jon Watts Sam
Maxwell Simkins
Maxwell Simkins Nick Gaines
Swayam Bhatia Sofi Hudson-Batra
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
0 vote
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 10 episodes
 
