"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" is a youth series filmed in the genre of sports drama. The show was produced by the new streaming platform Disney. "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" is a sequel to the popular franchise of the same name from the 90s. The story revolves around a teenager named Evan. The main character suffers a defeat during a crucial match, which leads to him being kicked out of the iconic hockey team. In retaliation, Evan's mom, Alex, decides to create her own team consisting of misfits. These kids will go up against the "Mighty Ducks" on the field. Evan is confident that his new friends can prove that they too can be great athletes.

