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Showtimes & Tickets
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Filmography
Luis Vorbach
Luis Vorbach
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Vorbach
Luis Vorbach
Luis Vorbach
Date of Birth
1 January 2005
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.2
Karla
(2025)
6.9
Auf Augenhöhe
(2016)
6.2
The Little Witch
(2018)
Filmography
5.9
School of Magical Animals 4
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
Karla
Karla
Crime, Drama
2025, Germany
6
School of Magical Animals 3
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 3
Action, Adventure, Family
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
5.3
Alfons Jitterbit - Class Trip Chaos!
Alfons Zitterbacke - Endlich Klassenfahrt!
Family
2022, Germany
6.2
Double Trouble and the Magical Mirror
Unheimlich perfekte Freunde
Comedy, Family
2019, Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
The Little Witch
Die kleine Hexe
Fantasy
2018, Germany / Switzerland
6.9
Auf Augenhöhe
Auf Augenhöhe
Drama, Comedy, Family
2016, Germany
Show more
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