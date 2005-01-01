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Luis Vorbach
Luis Vorbach Luis Vorbach
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Vorbach

Luis Vorbach

Luis Vorbach

Date of Birth
1 January 2005
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Karla 7.2
Karla (2025)
6.9
Auf Augenhöhe (2016)
The Little Witch 6.2
The Little Witch (2018)

Filmography

School of Magical Animals 4 5.9
School of Magical Animals 4 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
Karla 7.2
Karla Karla
Crime, Drama 2025, Germany
School of Magical Animals 3 6
School of Magical Animals 3 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 3
Action, Adventure, Family 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
Alfons Jitterbit - Class Trip Chaos! 5.3
Alfons Jitterbit - Class Trip Chaos! Alfons Zitterbacke - Endlich Klassenfahrt!
Family 2022, Germany
Double Trouble and the Magical Mirror 6.2
Double Trouble and the Magical Mirror Unheimlich perfekte Freunde
Comedy, Family 2019, Germany
Watch trailer
The Little Witch 6.3
The Little Witch Die kleine Hexe
Fantasy 2018, Germany / Switzerland
6.9
Auf Augenhöhe Auf Augenhöhe
Drama, Comedy, Family 2016, Germany
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