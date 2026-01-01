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Evan Spiliotopoulos
Evan Spiliotopoulos
Kinoafisha
Persons
Evan Spiliotopoulos
Evan Spiliotopoulos
Evan Spiliotopoulos
Date of Birth
1 January 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.3
Beauty and the Beast
(2017)
7.0
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
(2009)
6.9
The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning
(2008)
Filmography
6.3
The Pope's Exorcist
The Pope's Exorcist
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6
The Unholy
The Unholy
Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels
Action, Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Fantasy, Romantic, Musical
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Huntsman: Winter's War
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Fantasy, Drama, Action, Adventure
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Hercules
Hercules
Action, Adventure
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Battle for Terra
Battle for Terra
Adventure, Animation
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Animation, Fairy Tale
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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