Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lee Do-hyeon
Lee Do-hyeon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Do-hyeon
Lee Do-hyeon
Lee Do-hyeon
Date of Birth
11 April 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.3
The Good Bad Mother
(2023)
8.1
Oworui Cheongchun
(2021)
7.9
Beyond Evil
(2021)
Filmography
7.6
Exhuma
Pamyo
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
8.3
The Good Bad Mother
Drama, Comedy, Crime,
2023, South Korea
7.8
The Glory
Drama,
2022, South Korea
8.1
Oworui Cheongchun
Drama, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
7.9
Beyond Evil
Drama, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
7.1
Melancholia
Drama, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
6.9
Sweet Home
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2020, South Korea
7
Widaehan Show
Drama,
2019, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree