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About
Filmography
Nina Toussaint-White
Nina Toussaint-White
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Toussaint-White
Nina Toussaint-White
Nina Toussaint-White
Date of Birth
1 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Bodyguard
(2018)
7.7
Uncle
(2014)
7.2
Showtrial
(2021)
Filmography
Murder Before Evensong
Drama, Crime
2025, Great Britain
6.6
Kandahar
Kandahar
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Showtrial
Drama
2021, Great Britain
5.7
The Sister
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2020, Great Britain
7.9
Bodyguard
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Great Britain
7.7
Uncle
Comedy
2014, Great Britain
6.4
Switch
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2012, Great Britain
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