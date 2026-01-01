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Nina Toussaint-White
Nina Toussaint-White Nina Toussaint-White
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Toussaint-White

Nina Toussaint-White

Nina Toussaint-White

Date of Birth
1 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Bodyguard 7.9
Bodyguard (2018)
Uncle 7.7
Uncle (2014)
Showtrial 7.2
Showtrial (2021)

Filmography

Murder Before Evensong
Murder Before Evensong
Drama, Crime 2025, Great Britain
Kandahar 6.6
Kandahar Kandahar
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Showtrial 7.2
Showtrial
Drama 2021, Great Britain
The Sister 5.7
The Sister
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2020, Great Britain
Bodyguard 7.9
Bodyguard
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Great Britain
Uncle 7.7
Uncle
Comedy 2014, Great Britain
Switch 6.4
Switch
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2012, Great Britain
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