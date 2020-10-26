Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Sister

The Sister (2020 - 2020)

The Sister 18+
Production year 2020
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ITV
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Nathan fell in love with Holly the moment he saw her. They have spent many happy years together since then, but everything changes when Bob appears on their doorstep. Both Nathan and Bob share a long-held secret: they are both involved in the death of a girl whose remains are buried in the forest. A residential complex is being built on that site, and if the girl's bones are found, the couple will have to go to prison. Nathan's greatest fear in the world is losing his wife's trust, but that is exactly why he must hide the evidence.
Cast
Tim Plester
Russell Tovey
Amrita Acharia
Amanda Root
Bertie Carvel
Simone Ashley
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
5.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Sister - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 4 episodes
 
