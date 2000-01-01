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About
Filmography
Mike P. Nelson
Mike P. Nelson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike P. Nelson
Mike P. Nelson
Mike P. Nelson
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.0
V/H/S/85
(2023)
6.6
Silent Night, Deadly Night
(2025)
6.5
Wrong Turn: The Foundation
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2021
All
3
Films
3
Writer
2
Director
3
6.6
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Horror
2025, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
7
V/H/S/85
V/H/S/85
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Wrong Turn: The Foundation
Wrong Turn: The Foundation
Horror, Thriller
2021, Germany
Watch trailer
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