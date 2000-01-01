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Mike P. Nelson
Mike P. Nelson Mike P. Nelson
Kinoafisha Persons Mike P. Nelson

Mike P. Nelson

Mike P. Nelson

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

V/H/S/85 7.0
V/H/S/85 (2023)
Silent Night, Deadly Night 6.6
Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025)
Wrong Turn: The Foundation 6.5
Wrong Turn: The Foundation (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Silent Night, Deadly Night 6.6
Silent Night, Deadly Night Silent Night, Deadly Night
Horror 2025, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
V/H/S/85 7
V/H/S/85 V/H/S/85
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Wrong Turn: The Foundation 6.5
Wrong Turn: The Foundation Wrong Turn: The Foundation
Horror, Thriller 2021, Germany
Watch trailer
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