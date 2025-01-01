Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Dean Cundey Awards

Awards and nominations of Dean Cundey

Dean Cundey
Awards and nominations of Dean Cundey
Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Cinematography
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989 BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Cinematography
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more