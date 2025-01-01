Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Dean Cundey
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dean Cundey
Dean Cundey
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dean Cundey
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Cinematography
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Cinematography
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree