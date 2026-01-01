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Lisa Palfrey
Lisa Palfrey Lisa Palfrey
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Palfrey

Lisa Palfrey

Lisa Palfrey

Date of Birth
9 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Y Golau 6.9
Y Golau (2022)
The Pact 6.8
The Pact (2021)
Chloe 6.5
Chloe (2022)

Filmography

Chloe 6.5
Chloe
Thriller, 2022, Great Britain
Y Golau 6.9
Y Golau
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2022, Great Britain
The Devil's Light 6.2
The Devil's Light Prey for the Devil
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
The Pact 6.8
The Pact
Drama 2021, Great Britain
The Feast 5.9
The Feast The Feast
Horror 2021, Great Britain
COBRA 6.4
COBRA
Drama, Action 2020, Great Britain
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