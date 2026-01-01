Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lisa Palfrey
Lisa Palfrey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Palfrey
Lisa Palfrey
Lisa Palfrey
Date of Birth
9 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
6.9
Y Golau
(2022)
6.8
The Pact
(2021)
6.5
Chloe
(2022)
Filmography
6.5
Chloe
Thriller,
2022, Great Britain
6.9
Y Golau
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2022, Great Britain
6.2
The Devil's Light
Prey for the Devil
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
6.8
The Pact
Drama
2021, Great Britain
5.9
The Feast
The Feast
Horror
2021, Great Britain
6.4
COBRA
Drama, Action
2020, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree