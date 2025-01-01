Menu
Aleksandr Podobed
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Oderzhimost 6.1
5.6
To Leave and to Not Return (1992)
Uskolzayushchaya zhizn 5.4
Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 1 TV Shows 6 Actor 7
Moi zveri
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Zaberi menya k sebe
Romantic 2024, Russia
Oderzhimost 6.1
Detective 2024, Russia
Dela zhitejskie-2
Romantic 2023, Russia
Uskolzayushchaya zhizn 5.4
Detective, Romantic 2018, Russia
Mayor Vetrov
Action 2007, Russia/Belarus
5.6
Drama, War 1992, Belarus / Russia
