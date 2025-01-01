Menu
Aleksandr Podobed
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero
Popular Films
6.1
Oderzhimost
(2024)
5.6
To Leave and to Not Return
(1992)
5.4
Uskolzayushchaya zhizn
(2018)
Filmography
6
Actor
7
Moi zveri
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
Zaberi menya k sebe
Romantic
2024, Russia
6.1
Oderzhimost
Detective
2024, Russia
Dela zhitejskie-2
Romantic
2023, Russia
5.4
Uskolzayushchaya zhizn
Detective, Romantic
2018, Russia
Mayor Vetrov
Action
2007, Russia/Belarus
5.6
To Leave and to Not Return
Poyti i ne vernutsya
Drama, War
1992, Belarus / Russia
