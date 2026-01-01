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5.3
Kinoafisha
Films
To Leave and to Not Return
5.3
To Leave and to Not Return
, 1992
Poyti i ne vernutsya
Belarus, Russia / Drama, War / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
5.3
Synopsis
A tragic story of love and betrayal during WWII.
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Cast
Yuliya Vysotskaya
Zoska
Igor Shut
Anton Golubin
Vladimir Sichkar
Farmer
Elena Kondrateva
Farmer
Gennady Ovsyannikov
Steblev man
Alexey Buldakov
Pashka
Vladimir Korpus
Pashka
Aleksandr Podobed
Saley
Director
Nikolai Knyazev
Writer
Aleksandr Karpov
Composer
Oleg Khodosko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belarus / Russia
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
1992
Production
Belarusfilm, Ostankino
Also known as
Poyti i ne vernutsya, Minek tagasipöördumiseta, Пойти и не вернуться
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
4.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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