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5.3
Kinoafisha Films To Leave and to Not Return
5.3

To Leave and to Not Return

, 1992
Poyti i ne vernutsya
Belarus, Russia / Drama, War / 18+
5.3

Synopsis

A tragic story of love and betrayal during WWII.

Cast

Yuliya Vysotskaya
Yuliya Vysotskaya
Zoska
Igor Shut
Anton Golubin
Vladimir Sichkar
Farmer
Elena Kondrateva
Farmer
Gennady Ovsyannikov
Steblev man
Alexey Buldakov
Alexey Buldakov
Pashka
Vladimir Korpus
Pashka
Aleksandr Podobed
Saley
Director Nikolai Knyazev
Writer Aleksandr Karpov
Composer Oleg Khodosko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus / Russia
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 1992
Production Belarusfilm, Ostankino
Also known as
Poyti i ne vernutsya, Minek tagasipöördumiseta, Пойти и не вернуться

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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