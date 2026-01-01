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TV Shows
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Filmography
Lee Jae-woo
Lee Jae-woo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jae-woo
Lee Jae-woo
Lee Jae-woo
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Mr. Plankton
(2024)
7.9
Dali and Cocky Prince
(2021)
7.4
Meongmongi
(2022)
Filmography
Love Scout
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
8
Mr. Plankton
Drama, Romantic, ,
2024, South Korea
7.4
Meongmongi
Meongmongi
Romantic, Comedy
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.9
Dali and Cocky Prince
Drama, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
5.8
Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP
Miseuteo Ju (Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP)
Family, Fantasy
2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
7
Goodbye Mr. Black
Drama, Romantic, Thriller,
2016, South Korea
7.1
Modern Farmer
Comedy, Family, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
Show more
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