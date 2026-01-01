Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lee Jae-woo Lee Jae-woo
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jae-woo

Lee Jae-woo

Lee Jae-woo

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Mr. Plankton 8.0
Mr. Plankton (2024)
Dali and Cocky Prince 7.9
Dali and Cocky Prince (2021)
Meongmongi 7.4
Meongmongi (2022)

Filmography

Love Scout
Love Scout
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Mr. Plankton 8
Mr. Plankton
Drama, Romantic, , 2024, South Korea
Meongmongi 7.4
Meongmongi Meongmongi
Romantic, Comedy 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Dali and Cocky Prince 7.9
Dali and Cocky Prince
Drama, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP 5.8
Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP Miseuteo Ju (Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP)
Family, Fantasy 2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
Goodbye Mr. Black 7
Goodbye Mr. Black
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, 2016, South Korea
Modern Farmer 7.1
Modern Farmer
Comedy, Family, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more