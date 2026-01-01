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About
Filmography
In-Na Yoo
In-Na Yoo
Kinoafisha
Persons
In-Na Yoo
In-Na Yoo
In-Na Yoo
Date of Birth
5 June 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi
(2016)
8.0
Snowdrop
(2021)
7.9
Man from the Stars
(2013)
Filmography
8
Snowdrop
Drama, Romantic, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
5.8
Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP
Miseuteo Ju (Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP)
Family, Fantasy
2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.4
Touch Your Heart
Comedy, Romantic,
2019, South Korea
8.1
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, ,
2016, South Korea
6.2
My Secret Hotel
Comedy, Romantic, Mystery,
2014, South Korea
7.9
Man from the Stars
Fantasy, Detective, Romantic,
2013, South Korea
7.6
The Greatest Love
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2011, South Korea
7.8
Secret Garden
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy,
2010, South Korea
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