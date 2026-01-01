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In-Na Yoo
In-Na Yoo In-Na Yoo
Kinoafisha Persons In-Na Yoo

In-Na Yoo

In-Na Yoo

Date of Birth
5 June 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi 8.1
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi (2016)
Snowdrop 8.0
Snowdrop (2021)
Man from the Stars 7.9
Man from the Stars (2013)

Filmography

Snowdrop 8
Snowdrop
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, 2021, South Korea
Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP 5.8
Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP Miseuteo Ju (Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP)
Family, Fantasy 2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
Touch Your Heart 7.4
Touch Your Heart
Comedy, Romantic, 2019, South Korea
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi 8.1
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, , 2016, South Korea
My Secret Hotel 6.2
My Secret Hotel
Comedy, Romantic, Mystery, 2014, South Korea
Man from the Stars 7.9
Man from the Stars
Fantasy, Detective, Romantic, 2013, South Korea
The Greatest Love 7.6
The Greatest Love
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2011, South Korea
Secret Garden 7.8
Secret Garden
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, 2010, South Korea
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