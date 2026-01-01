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Lee Jin-wook
Lee Jin-wook Lee Jin-wook
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jin-wook

Lee Jin-wook

Lee Jin-wook

Date of Birth
16 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Squid Game 8.2
Squid Game (2021)
Nine: Nine Times Time Travel 8.0
Nine: Nine Times Time Travel (2013)
Voice 7.4
Voice (2017)

Filmography

Beyond the Bar
Beyond the Bar
Drama, 2025, South Korea
Dark Nuns 5.7
Dark Nuns Geomeun sunyeodeul
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Dear Hyeri 6.5
Dear Hyeri
Drama, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Doona! 6.8
Doona!
Drama, Romantic, Comedy, 2023, South Korea
Squid Game 8.2
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery, 2021, South Korea
Sweet Home 6.9
Sweet Home
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2020, South Korea
Riteon 7
Riteon
Drama, Detective, 2018, South Korea
Voice 7.4
Voice
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2017, South Korea
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