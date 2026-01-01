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Filmography
Lee Jin-wook
Lee Jin-wook
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jin-wook
Lee Jin-wook
Lee Jin-wook
Date of Birth
16 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Squid Game
(2021)
8.0
Nine: Nine Times Time Travel
(2013)
7.4
Voice
(2017)
Filmography
Beyond the Bar
Drama,
2025, South Korea
5.7
Dark Nuns
Geomeun sunyeodeul
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.5
Dear Hyeri
Drama, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
6.8
Doona!
Drama, Romantic, Comedy,
2023, South Korea
8.2
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery,
2021, South Korea
6.9
Sweet Home
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2020, South Korea
7
Riteon
Drama, Detective,
2018, South Korea
7.4
Voice
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2017, South Korea
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