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Filmography
Rico Aragon
Rico Aragon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Rico Aragon
Rico Aragon
Rico Aragon
Date of Birth
15 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Holiday Junkie
(2024)
6.8
Selena: The Series
(2020)
6.6
Pumpkin Pie Wars
(2016)
Filmography
6.9
The Holiday Junkie
The Holiday Junkie
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Selena: The Series
Drama, Family, Music
2020, Mexico/USA
6.6
Pumpkin Pie Wars
Pumpkin Pie Wars
Comedy, Romantic
2016, USA
4
I Live with Models
Comedy
2015, USA
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