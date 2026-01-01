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Filmography
Yuriy Koryavchenkov
Yuriy Koryavchenkov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Koryavchenkov
Yuriy Koryavchenkov
Yuriy Koryavchenkov
Date of Birth
26 November 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
199 cm (6 ft 6 in)
Popular Films
5.7
Vechіrnіy kvartal
(2004)
Filmography
5.7
Vechіrnіy kvartal
Reality-TV
2004, Ukraine
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