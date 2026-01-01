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Filmography
Yuriy Krapov
Yuriy Krapov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Krapov
Yuriy Krapov
Yuriy Krapov
Date of Birth
13 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Sluga narodu
(2015)
5.7
Vechіrnіy kvartal
(2004)
Filmography
7.2
Sluga narodu
Comedy
2015, Ukraine
5.7
Vechіrnіy kvartal
Reality-TV
2004, Ukraine
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