Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yoo Yeon-seok
Yoo Yeon-seok Yoo Yeon-seok
Kinoafisha Persons Yoo Yeon-seok

Yoo Yeon-seok

Yoo Yeon-seok

Date of Birth
11 April 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Mr. Sunshine 8.6
Mr. Sunshine (2018)
Hospital Playlist 8.6
Hospital Playlist (2020)
Nangmandakteo Kim Sa-boo 8.3
Nangmandakteo Kim Sa-boo (2016)

Filmography

Phantom Lawyer
Phantom Lawyer
Comedy, Fantasy, Detective 2026, South Korea
Resident Playbook 8
Resident Playbook
Drama, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
Tastefully Yours
Tastefully Yours
Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
No Other Choice 8
No Other Choice Eojjeolsuga Eobsda
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2025, South Korea / France
Watch trailer
When the Phone Rings 7.3
When the Phone Rings
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, 2024, South Korea
When the Phone Rings 5.8
When the Phone Rings
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2024, South Korea
A Bloody Lucky Day 7.2
A Bloody Lucky Day
Action, Crime, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
Narco-Saints 7.2
Narco-Saints
Crime, Thriller, 2022, South Korea
Show more
News about Yoo Yeon-seok’s private life
Stills from the movie 'When the Phone Rings' (2025)
'When the Phone Rings': A Korean Tale of Love, Secrets, and Redemption That Took the World by Storm
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more