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Yoo Yeon-seok
Yoo Yeon-seok
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoo Yeon-seok
Yoo Yeon-seok
Yoo Yeon-seok
Date of Birth
11 April 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.6
Mr. Sunshine
(2018)
8.6
Hospital Playlist
(2020)
8.3
Nangmandakteo Kim Sa-boo
(2016)
Filmography
Phantom Lawyer
Comedy, Fantasy, Detective
2026, South Korea
8
Resident Playbook
Drama, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
Tastefully Yours
Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
8
No Other Choice
Eojjeolsuga Eobsda
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2025, South Korea / France
Watch trailer
7.3
When the Phone Rings
Drama, Romantic, Thriller,
2024, South Korea
5.8
When the Phone Rings
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2024, South Korea
7.2
A Bloody Lucky Day
Action, Crime, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
7.2
Narco-Saints
Crime, Thriller,
2022, South Korea
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News about Yoo Yeon-seok’s private life
'When the Phone Rings': A Korean Tale of Love, Secrets, and Redemption That Took the World by Storm
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