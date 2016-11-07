This is the story of how a mysterious man forever changed the life of a future doctor. Pu En-ju was once known as the most talented surgeon, with patients and colleagues calling him the Hands of God. But one day, he suddenly disappeared and no one knew where to find him. Now, the main character is an ordinary teacher who likes to pretend to be a romantic doctor. Dong-ju went into medicine to win, and Yun So-jung because she felt it was her calling. But after meeting with Teacher Kim, they realized what a real doctor truly is.

