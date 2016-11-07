Menu
Nangmandakteo Kim Sa-boo poster
Nangmandakteo Kim Sa-boo (2016 - …)

Nangmandakteo Kim Sa-boo 18+
Production year 2016
Country South Korea
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 1 hour 10 minutes
TV channel SBS
Runtime 51 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

This is the story of how a mysterious man forever changed the life of a future doctor. Pu En-ju was once known as the most talented surgeon, with patients and colleagues calling him the Hands of God. But one day, he suddenly disappeared and no one knew where to find him. Now, the main character is an ordinary teacher who likes to pretend to be a romantic doctor. Dong-ju went into medicine to win, and Yun So-jung because she felt it was her calling. But after meeting with Teacher Kim, they realized what a real doctor truly is.
Cast
Han Suk-kyu
Lim Won-hee
Jin Gyeong
Cast and Crew
Seasons
Nangmandakteo Kim Sa-boo - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 20 episodes
 
Nangmandakteo Kim Sa-boo - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 16 episodes
 
Nangmandakteo Kim Sa-boo - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 8 episodes
 
