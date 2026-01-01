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About
Filmography
Lindsey Kraft
Lindsey Kraft
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lindsey Kraft
Lindsey Kraft
Lindsey Kraft
Date of Birth
23 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Grace and Frankie
(2015)
7.6
Getting On
(2013)
5.0
The Babymakers
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
2015
2013
2010
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
7.8
Grace and Frankie
Comedy
2015, USA
7.6
Getting On
Comedy
2013, USA
5
The Babymakers
The Babymakers
Adventure, Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
See You in September
See You in September
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA
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