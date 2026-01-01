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Lindsey Kraft
Lindsey Kraft Lindsey Kraft
Kinoafisha Persons Lindsey Kraft

Lindsey Kraft

Lindsey Kraft

Date of Birth
23 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Grace and Frankie 7.8
Grace and Frankie (2015)
Getting On 7.6
Getting On (2013)
The Babymakers 5.0
The Babymakers (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Grace and Frankie 7.8
Grace and Frankie
Comedy 2015, USA
Getting On 7.6
Getting On
Comedy 2013, USA
The Babymakers 5
The Babymakers The Babymakers
Adventure, Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
See You in September 4.6
See You in September See You in September
Comedy, Romantic 2010, USA
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