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About
Filmography
Linda Lazareva
Linda Lazareva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Lazareva
Linda Lazareva
Linda Lazareva
Date of Birth
6 February 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.6
Voennaya razvedka: Pervyj udar
(2012)
4.1
Ligovka
(2010)
3.7
Double Lie
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2024
2021
2018
2017
2012
2010
All
6
Films
1
TV Shows
5
Actress
6
Rokovoj podarok
Detective
2024, Russia
Proklyatie brachnogo dogovora
Detective, Romantic
2021, Russia
3.7
Double Lie
Drama,
2018, Russia
Трое в лифте, не считая собаки
Трое в лифте, не считая собаки
Detective, Romantic
2017, Russia
5.6
Voennaya razvedka: Pervyj udar
War,
2012, Russia
4.1
Ligovka
Drama, Crime
2010, Russia
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