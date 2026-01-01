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Linda Lazareva
Linda Lazareva Linda Lazareva
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Lazareva

Linda Lazareva

Linda Lazareva

Date of Birth
6 February 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Voennaya razvedka: Pervyj udar 5.6
Voennaya razvedka: Pervyj udar (2012)
Ligovka 4.1
Ligovka (2010)
Double Lie 3.7
Double Lie (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rokovoj podarok
Rokovoj podarok
Detective 2024, Russia
Proklyatie brachnogo dogovora
Proklyatie brachnogo dogovora
Detective, Romantic 2021, Russia
Double Lie 3.7
Double Lie
Drama, 2018, Russia
Трое в лифте, не считая собаки
Трое в лифте, не считая собаки Трое в лифте, не считая собаки
Detective, Romantic 2017, Russia
Voennaya razvedka: Pervyj udar 5.6
Voennaya razvedka: Pervyj udar
War, 2012, Russia
Ligovka 4.1
Ligovka
Drama, Crime 2010, Russia
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