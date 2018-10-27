"One Lie for Two" is a Russian melodrama about the fate of a girl who always prioritized her career. This is the path chosen by the main character, Varvara, who moved to Moscow after school. She devoted all her time to work and never thought about her personal life. A business trip to her hometown of Ulyanovsk brings back her first love. Vlad, her man, was ready to leave his wife to be with his beloved. But a sudden pregnancy of his wife forces him to stay in the family. The situation becomes more complicated when Varya goes to the doctor...

