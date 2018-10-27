Menu
Double Lie poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Double Lie

Double Lie (2018 - 2018)

Одна ложь на двоих 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ТВ Центр
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"One Lie for Two" is a Russian melodrama about the fate of a girl who always prioritized her career. This is the path chosen by the main character, Varvara, who moved to Moscow after school. She devoted all her time to work and never thought about her personal life. A business trip to her hometown of Ulyanovsk brings back her first love. Vlad, her man, was ready to leave his wife to be with his beloved. But a sudden pregnancy of his wife forces him to stay in the family. The situation becomes more complicated when Varya goes to the doctor...
Cast
Boris Hvoshnyanskiy
Yekaterina Reshetnikova
Anatoliy Rudenko
Nelli Popova
Antonina Papernaya
Linda Lazareva
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
2.7 IMDb
Seasons
Double Lie - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 4 episodes
 
Stills
