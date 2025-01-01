Andrey Chubchenko

Menu
Date of Birth
8 November 1967
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Podsolnukh 2.6
Podsolnukh (2020)
The Chief 0.0
The Chief (2011)
Shef 2 0.0
Shef 2 (2012)

Shef. Prizraki proshlogo
Shef. Prizraki proshlogo
Drama, Crime, Detective 2025, Russia
Shef. Muzhskaya rabota
Shef. Muzhskaya rabota
Drama, Crime 2024, Russia
Shef. Vozvraschenie
Shef. Vozvraschenie
Drama, Crime 2021, Russia
Trainees
Trainees
Drama, Mystery 2021, Russia
Podsolnukh 2.6
Podsolnukh Podsolnukh
Drama 2020, Russia
Shef. Povyshenie
Shef. Povyshenie
Drama, Crime 2016, Russia
Shef. Novaya zhizn
Shef. Novaya zhizn
Crime, Drama 2014, Russia
Shef 2
Shef 2
Drama, Crime 2012, Russia
The Chief
The Chief
Crime, Drama 2011, Russia
Ne obmani
Ne obmani
Drama 2010, Russia
Svoy chelovek
Svoy chelovek
Drama, Adventure 2005, Russia
Bolshoe zlo i melkie pakosti
Bolshoe zlo i melkie pakosti
Drama, Detective 2005, Russia
Slepoy
Slepoy
Action, Detective 2004, Russia
