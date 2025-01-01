Menu
Andrey Chubchenko
Andrey Chubchenko
Date of Birth
8 November 1967
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
2.6
Podsolnukh
(2020)
0.0
The Chief
(2011)
0.0
Shef 2
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
Year
Shef. Prizraki proshlogo
Drama, Crime, Detective
2025, Russia
Shef. Muzhskaya rabota
Drama, Crime
2024, Russia
Shef. Vozvraschenie
Drama, Crime
2021, Russia
Trainees
Drama, Mystery
2021, Russia
2.6
Podsolnukh
Podsolnukh
Drama
2020, Russia
Shef. Povyshenie
Drama, Crime
2016, Russia
Shef. Novaya zhizn
Crime, Drama
2014, Russia
Shef 2
Drama, Crime
2012, Russia
The Chief
Crime, Drama
2011, Russia
Ne obmani
Drama
2010, Russia
Svoy chelovek
Drama, Adventure
2005, Russia
Bolshoe zlo i melkie pakosti
Drama, Detective
2005, Russia
Slepoy
Action, Detective
2004, Russia
