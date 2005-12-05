"Your Own Man" is a Russian road movie series. The story revolves around Sergey, a successful businessman. He has everything he needs in life: money, respect, a wife, and a mistress. However, by rejecting one offer, he suddenly loses everything he has achieved. Disillusioned by the people around him, Sergey decides to return to his childhood town, where he first experienced love. The journey from the capital to the provincial town of N is filled with adventures, in which a person will reveal their true essence.

