Production year 2005
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 46 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 7 hours 40 minutes

"Your Own Man" is a Russian road movie series. The story revolves around Sergey, a successful businessman. He has everything he needs in life: money, respect, a wife, and a mistress. However, by rejecting one offer, he suddenly loses everything he has achieved. Disillusioned by the people around him, Sergey decides to return to his childhood town, where he first experienced love. The journey from the capital to the provincial town of N is filled with adventures, in which a person will reveal their true essence.
Cast
Ekaterina Strizhenova
Valeriy Barinov
Andrey Krasko
Aleksandr Vysokovsky
Elena Lipskaya
Sergey Parshin
Seasons
Svoy chelovek - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 10 episodes
 
