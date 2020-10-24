The TV series "Northern Star" is a Russian crime drama that follows the fate of Police Major Stas Rakitin. While apprehending a dangerous criminal, the protagonist had to use his service weapon. However, due to a tragic turn of events, the bullet hit journalist Margarita Smetanina, who happened to be passing by. Stas not only got dismissed from the police force but also received a four-year prison sentence. Furthermore, someone tampered with the documents, and instead of a regular prison, he was sent to the strictest penitentiary in the country.

