Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Severnaya zvezda poster
Severnaya zvezda poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Severnaya zvezda

Severnaya zvezda (2022 - 2020)

Северная звезда 18+
Production year 2022
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Northern Star" is a Russian crime drama that follows the fate of Police Major Stas Rakitin. While apprehending a dangerous criminal, the protagonist had to use his service weapon. However, due to a tragic turn of events, the bullet hit journalist Margarita Smetanina, who happened to be passing by. Stas not only got dismissed from the police force but also received a four-year prison sentence. Furthermore, someone tampered with the documents, and instead of a regular prison, he was sent to the strictest penitentiary in the country.
Cast
Cast
Artem Tkachenko
Artem Tkachenko
Ilya Shakunov
Ilya Shakunov
Marina Mitrofanova
Marina Mitrofanova
Denis Starkov
Denis Starkov
Ksenia Lukyanchikova
Ksenia Lukyanchikova
Aleksandr Rybakov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Severnaya zvezda - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more