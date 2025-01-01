Menu
Emma D'Arcy
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emma D'Arcy
Emma D'Arcy
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emma D'Arcy
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
