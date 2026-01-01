Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marta Nosova Marta Nosova
Kinoafisha Persons Marta Nosova

Marta Nosova

Marta Nosova

Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

K sebe nezhno 8.1
K sebe nezhno (2026)
Sladkaya zhizn 6.9
Sladkaya zhizn (2014)
Oligarh TV 0.0
Oligarh TV (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
K sebe nezhno 8.1
K sebe nezhno K sebe nezhno
Romantic, Comedy 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Oligarh TV
Oligarh TV
Reality-TV 2015, Russia
Sladkaya zhizn 6.9
Sladkaya zhizn
Comedy, Drama 2014, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more