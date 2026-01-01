Menu
Marta Nosova
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
K sebe nezhno
(2026)
Tickets
6.9
Sladkaya zhizn
(2014)
0.0
Oligarh TV
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Reality-TV
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2015
2014
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actress
3
8.1
K sebe nezhno
K sebe nezhno
Romantic, Comedy
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Oligarh TV
Reality-TV
2015, Russia
6.9
Sladkaya zhizn
Comedy, Drama
2014, Russia
