Aleksandr Soldatkin
Aleksandr Soldatkin
Date of Birth
13 February 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
0.0
Cha-cha-cha
(2023)
0.0
Zaytsev+1
(2011)
0.0
Angel v serdce
(2013)
Filmography
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
Cha-cha-cha
Romantic
2023, Russia
Angel v serdce
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
Zaytsev+1
Comedy
2011, Russia
