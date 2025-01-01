Menu
Aleksandr Soldatkin
Aleksandr Soldatkin

Date of Birth
13 February 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Cha-cha-cha (2023)
Zaytsev+1 (2011)
Angel v serdce (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 TV Shows 3 Actor 3
Cha-cha-cha
Romantic 2023, Russia
Angel v serdce
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
Zaytsev+1
Comedy 2011, Russia
