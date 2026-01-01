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Laurence Rupp
Laurence Rupp Laurence Rupp
Kinoafisha Persons Laurence Rupp

Laurence Rupp

Laurence Rupp

Date of Birth
10 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Barbarians 7.1
Barbarians (2020)
A Land Within 7.1
A Land Within (2025)
The Tiger 7.0
The Tiger (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Unfamiliar
Unfamiliar
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2026, Germany
Gentle Monster 5.4
Gentle Monster Gentle Monster
Drama 2026, France / Germany / Austria / Belgium / Finland / Sweden
A Land Within 7.1
A Land Within Zweitland
Drama 2025, Germany / Italy / Austria
Watch trailer
The Tiger 7
The Tiger Der Tiger
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, Germany
The Heartbreak Agency 5.5
The Heartbreak Agency Die Liebeskümmerer
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Germany
Veni Vidi Vici 5.8
Veni Vidi Vici Veni Vidi Vici
Drama 2024, Austria
Watch trailer
Barbarians 7.1
Barbarians
Drama, Action, History 2020, Germany
Cops 6.3
Cops Cops
Drama 2018, Austria
The Dreamed Ones 6.6
The Dreamed Ones Die Geträumten
Documentary 2016, Austria
Night of a 1000 Hours 5.8
Night of a 1000 Hours Die Nacht der 1000 Stunden
Drama 2016, Austria / Luxembourg / Netherlands
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