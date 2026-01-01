Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Laurence Rupp
Laurence Rupp
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence Rupp
Laurence Rupp
Laurence Rupp
Date of Birth
10 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
Barbarians
(2020)
7.1
A Land Within
(2025)
7.0
The Tiger
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2020
2018
2016
All
10
Films
8
TV Shows
2
Actor
10
Unfamiliar
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2026, Germany
5.4
Gentle Monster
Gentle Monster
Drama
2026, France / Germany / Austria / Belgium / Finland / Sweden
7.1
A Land Within
Zweitland
Drama
2025, Germany / Italy / Austria
Watch trailer
7
The Tiger
Der Tiger
Action, Drama, Thriller
2025, Germany
5.5
The Heartbreak Agency
Die Liebeskümmerer
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Germany
5.8
Veni Vidi Vici
Veni Vidi Vici
Drama
2024, Austria
Watch trailer
7.1
Barbarians
Drama, Action, History
2020, Germany
6.3
Cops
Cops
Drama
2018, Austria
6.6
The Dreamed Ones
Die Geträumten
Documentary
2016, Austria
5.8
Night of a 1000 Hours
Die Nacht der 1000 Stunden
Drama
2016, Austria / Luxembourg / Netherlands
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree