In the Eastern Front of World War II in 1943, a five-man crew of a German Tiger tank is sent on a secret mission far behind the fiercely contested front line. Fueled by the Wehrmacht's methamphetamine, their assignment increasingly becomes a journey into the heart of darkness.
CountryGermany
Runtime0 minute
Production year2025
Online premiere2 January 2026
World premiere2 January 2026
ProductionAmazon MGM Studios, Pantaleon Films
Also known as
Der Tiger, The Tank, Tiger: Tanque de guerra, A Tigris, Czołg, Der Tiger - El Tanque, Der Tiger - Viaggio all'inferno, O Tanque de Guerra, Tiiger, Тигр, 虎式坦克