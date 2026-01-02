Menu
The Tiger

Der Tiger 18+
Synopsis

In the Eastern Front of World War II in 1943, a five-man crew of a German Tiger tank is sent on a secret mission far behind the fiercely contested front line. Fueled by the Wehrmacht's methamphetamine, their assignment increasingly becomes a journey into the heart of darkness.
Country Germany
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 2 January 2026
World premiere 2 January 2026
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Pantaleon Films
Also known as
Der Tiger, The Tank, Tiger: Tanque de guerra, A Tigris, Czołg, Der Tiger - El Tanque, Der Tiger - Viaggio all'inferno, O Tanque de Guerra, Tiiger, Тигр, 虎式坦克
Director
Dennis Gansel
Dennis Gansel
Cast
André Hennicke
André Hennicke
Yoran Leicher
Alzbeta Malá
Laurence Rupp
Laurence Rupp
David Schütter
David Schütter
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
