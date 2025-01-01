Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandra Vlasova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandra Vlasova
Aleksandra Vlasova
Date of Birth
19 January 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
0.0
Teorema Pifagora
(2020)
0.0
Tayna Lilit
(2021)
0.0
Katkino pole
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
All
16
Films
1
TV Shows
15
Actress
16
Tik-tak
2025, Russia
Moryachka
Romantic
2024, Russia
Chernaya grafinya
Detective, Thriller
2024, Russia
Uspeshnyj
Comedy
2024, Russia
Kareristki
Comedy
2024, Russia
Onlayf
Comedy, Drama
2022, Russia
More Than Love
Romantic
2022, Russia
Tayna Lilit
2021, Russia
Teorema Pifagora
Drama
2020, Russia
Filatov
Drama, Comedy
2020, Russia
Strong Weak Woman
Romantic
2019, Russia
Katkino pole
Drama
2018, Russia
The Nurse
Romantic, Detective
2018, Ukraine/Russia
Bumerang
Romantic
2017, Russia
Pozdnee raskayanie
Romantic
2017, Russia
Tri korolevy
Drama, Detective
2016, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree