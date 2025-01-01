Menu
Aleksandra Vlasova

Date of Birth
19 January 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Teorema Pifagora 0.0
Teorema Pifagora (2020)
Tayna Lilit 0.0
Tayna Lilit (2021)
Katkino pole 0.0
Katkino pole (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All Films TV Shows Actress
Tik-tak
2025, Russia
Moryachka
Moryachka
Romantic 2024, Russia
Chernaya grafinya
Detective, Thriller 2024, Russia
Uspeshnyj
Uspeshnyj
Comedy 2024, Russia
Kareristki
Kareristki
Comedy 2024, Russia
Onlayf
Onlayf
Comedy, Drama 2022, Russia
More Than Love
More Than Love
Romantic 2022, Russia
Tayna Lilit
Tayna Lilit
2021, Russia
Teorema Pifagora
Teorema Pifagora
Drama 2020, Russia
Filatov
Filatov
Drama, Comedy 2020, Russia
Strong Weak Woman
Strong Weak Woman
Romantic 2019, Russia
Katkino pole
Katkino pole
Drama 2018, Russia
The Nurse
The Nurse
Romantic, Detective 2018, Ukraine/Russia
Bumerang
Bumerang
Romantic 2017, Russia
Pozdnee raskayanie
Pozdnee raskayanie
Romantic 2017, Russia
Tri korolevy
Tri korolevy
Drama, Detective 2016, Russia
