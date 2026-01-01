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Lauren Cochrane
Lauren Cochrane Lauren Cochrane
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren Cochrane

Lauren Cochrane

Lauren Cochrane

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA 7.3
Miracle in Bethlehem, PA (2023)
7.1
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024)
Normal 7.0
Normal (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Normal 7
Normal Normal
Action, Crime, Thriller 2026, Canada / USA
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Tickets
A Suite Holiday Romance 6.6
A Suite Holiday Romance A Suite Holiday Romance
Drama 2025, Canada / USA
7.1
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Adventure, Drama 2024, Canada
Haunted Wedding 6.3
Haunted Wedding Haunted Wedding
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, Canada
Christmas on Call 6.4
Christmas on Call Christmas on Call
Romantic 2024, USA
Miracle in Bethlehem, PA 7.3
Miracle in Bethlehem, PA Miracle in Bethlehem, PA.
Romantic 2023, Canada
Orphan: First Kill 6.4
Orphan: First Kill Orphan: First Kill
Crime, Drama, Horror 2022, USA
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We Wish You a Married Christmas 5.9
We Wish You a Married Christmas We Wish You a Married Christmas
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Canada / USA
Hunter Hunter 6.4
Hunter Hunter Hunter Hunter
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2020, Canada
Fractured 6.5
Fractured Fractured
Thriller, Detective 2019, USA
Snowmance 5.2
Snowmance Snowmance
Comedy, Drama, Family 2017, USA
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