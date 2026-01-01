Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lauren Cochrane
Lauren Cochrane
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Cochrane
Lauren Cochrane
Lauren Cochrane
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
Miracle in Bethlehem, PA
(2023)
7.1
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
(2024)
7.0
Normal
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2020
2019
2017
All
11
Films
11
Actress
11
7
Normal
Normal
Action, Crime, Thriller
2026, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.6
A Suite Holiday Romance
A Suite Holiday Romance
Drama
2025, Canada / USA
7.1
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Adventure, Drama
2024, Canada
6.3
Haunted Wedding
Haunted Wedding
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2024, Canada
6.4
Christmas on Call
Christmas on Call
Romantic
2024, USA
7.3
Miracle in Bethlehem, PA
Miracle in Bethlehem, PA.
Romantic
2023, Canada
6.4
Orphan: First Kill
Orphan: First Kill
Crime, Drama, Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
We Wish You a Married Christmas
We Wish You a Married Christmas
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Canada / USA
6.4
Hunter Hunter
Hunter Hunter
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2020, Canada
6.5
Fractured
Fractured
Thriller, Detective
2019, USA
5.2
Snowmance
Snowmance
Comedy, Drama, Family
2017, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree