Adjoa Andoh
Adjoa Andoh
Persons
Persons
Adjoa Andoh
Adjoa Andoh
Adjoa Andoh
Date of Birth
14 January 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.7
Liar
(2017)
6.5
Fractured
(2019)
0.0
Bridgerton
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2020
2019
2017
All
5
Films
1
TV Shows
4
Actress
5
The Red King
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2024, Great Britain
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Drama, History
2023, USA
Bridgerton
Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
6.5
Fractured
Fractured
Thriller, Detective
2019, USA
6.7
Liar
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, Great Britain
