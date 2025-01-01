Menu
Adjoa Andoh
Date of Birth
14 January 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Filmography

The Red King
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2024, Great Britain
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Drama, History 2023, USA
Bridgerton
Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
Fractured 6.5
Thriller, Detective 2019, USA
Liar 6.7
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, Great Britain
