Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Liar poster
Liar poster
Liar poster
Liar poster
Ratings
6.7 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Liar

Liar (2017 - 2020)

Liar 18+
Production year 2017
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ITV
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Liar" is a British psychological thriller that tells the story of a forbidden attraction. It leads to serious consequences for a couple, as well as their families and friends. Laura Nelson is a school teacher who has recently broken up with her boyfriend. Andrew Earlham is a surgeon with an impeccable reputation, whose son is in Laura's class. A brief affair between the two young people leads to a crime. Each of them has their own version of what happened that night. It remains to be seen which of the two is telling the truth.
Creator
Harry Williams
Jack Williams
Cast
Cast
Joanne Froggatt
Joanne Froggatt
Ioan Gruffudd
Ioan Gruffudd
Sam Spruell
Sam Spruell
Danny Webb
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Liar - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 6 episodes
 
Liar - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more