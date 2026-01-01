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Filmography
Nassim Lyes
Nassim Lyes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nassim Lyes
Nassim Lyes
Nassim Lyes
Date of Birth
3 June 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Spy
(2019)
6.5
Marseille
(2016)
6.4
Farang
(2023)
Filmography
5.4
Full Phil
Full Phil
Comedy, Drama
2026, France / Belgium
5.9
Ad Vitam
Ad Vitam
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, France
Watch trailer
5.5
Sous la Seine
Sous la Seine
Action, Drama, Horror
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Farang
Farang
Action
2023, France
Watch trailer
5.6
All-Time High
Nouveaux riches
Comedy
2023, France
Watch trailer
5.4
The Last Mercenary
The Last Mercenary
Action, Comedy
2021, France
Watch trailer
4.1
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
En Passant Pécho: Les Carottes Sont Cuites
Action, Comedy, Crime
2021, France
5.6
The emotional material
Il materiale emotivo
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2021, Italy / France
Watch trailer
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