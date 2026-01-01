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Nassim Lyes
Nassim Lyes Nassim Lyes
Kinoafisha Persons Nassim Lyes

Nassim Lyes

Nassim Lyes

Date of Birth
3 June 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Spy 7.8
The Spy (2019)
Marseille 6.5
Marseille (2016)
Farang 6.4
Farang (2023)

Filmography

Full Phil 5.4
Full Phil Full Phil
Comedy, Drama 2026, France / Belgium
Ad Vitam 5.9
Ad Vitam Ad Vitam
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, France
Watch trailer
Sous la Seine 5.5
Sous la Seine Sous la Seine
Action, Drama, Horror 2024, France
Watch trailer
Farang 6.4
Farang Farang
Action 2023, France
Watch trailer
All-Time High 5.6
All-Time High Nouveaux riches
Comedy 2023, France
Watch trailer
The Last Mercenary 5.4
The Last Mercenary The Last Mercenary
Action, Comedy 2021, France
Watch trailer
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman 4.1
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman En Passant Pécho: Les Carottes Sont Cuites
Action, Comedy, Crime 2021, France
The emotional material 5.6
The emotional material Il materiale emotivo
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2021, Italy / France
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